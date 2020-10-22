Business WTO: EU backs Okonjo-Iweala over South Korean candidate – New Telegraph News


www.newtelegraphng.com

WTO: EU backs Okonjo-Iweala over South Korean candidate - New Telegraph

European Union (EU) governments were yesterday expected to formally back former Nigerian Finance Minister, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala, for World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General, preferring her to the only other remaining candidate, South Korean commerce chief, Yoo Myung hee, Bloomberg...
www.newtelegraphng.com
 
