Metro Xenophobia: Again, 315 Nigerians return from South Africa – Newtelegraph

#1
Another batch of 315 Nigerians fleeing xenophobic attacks in South Africa yesterday arrived at 7.45p.m., through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

This brings the total number of Nigerians evacuated from the Southern African country to 493. Alighting from Air Peace B777-300, many of the returnees expressed thanks to …

retrunees.JPG

