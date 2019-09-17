Politics Xenophobia: Dabiri-Erewa urges state govts help returnees from SA – Vanguard News

Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Executive Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), has urged state governments to ensure proper reintegration of returnees from South Africa into the society.

SSA to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa Dabiri-Erewa made the appeal at a World News Conference …

