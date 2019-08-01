Your Excellency, Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa,

Your Excellency, David Mabuza, Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa,

Honourable Ministers,

Senior Government officials,

Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen.

It is a great pleasure for me to address you tonight.

2. I would like, first of all, to thank you, my Brother, President Ramaphosa, for inviting me and my delegation to your beautiful country. We have been overwhelmed by the warm hospitality of the South African people since our arrival. Thank you very much also for this very generous and sumptuous banquet in our honour.

3. Mr. President, I wish to thank you for taking the initiative to convene this Bi-National Commission. It has been six years since the last meeting of the Commission. Of particular significance is the decision we took to elevate our Bi-National Commission to the level of Heads of State, and it is an honour and source of pride for me to participate in this maiden edition