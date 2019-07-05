JustForex Trading - Start Now

Business Xenophobia: MTN shuts ALL its offices nationwide - The Cable

The MTN office located in Karu, a suburb of Abuja, has been vandalised by some Nigerians protesting against the xenophobic attacks on fellow citizens in South Africa.

There was also pandemonium at Shoprite, Lugbe, along airport road, Abuja, on Wednesday as police fired teargas canisters to stop a mob from setting the shopping mall on fire

