JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Xenophobia: Oby Ezekwesili reveals why she attended WEF meeting in South Africa – Legit.ng

#1
Former minister of education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili has given reasons for her decision to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa held in South Africa.

Ezekwesili, 56, who also previously served as vice-president of the World Bank's Africa division...

oby.JPG

Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2HJLlFS

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[26]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top