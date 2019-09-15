After wave of xenophobic violence at many foreign nationals, South Africans bend the knee, begs Nigerians and others for forgiveness.
In what looked like they’re under a spell, they knelt for minutes under the hot sun in their numbers pleading for peace and unity.....
…
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/32JzMqo
Get More Nigeria Metro News
In what looked like they’re under a spell, they knelt for minutes under the hot sun in their numbers pleading for peace and unity.....
…
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/32JzMqo
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Attachments
- 42.5 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[0]