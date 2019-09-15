Metro Xenophobia: South Africans Troop Out, Beg Nigerians For Forgiveness (Video) – Nairaland

After wave of xenophobic violence at many foreign nationals, South Africans bend the knee, begs Nigerians and others for forgiveness.

In what looked like they’re under a spell, they knelt for minutes under the hot sun in their numbers pleading for peace and unity.....




