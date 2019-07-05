General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has pledged to airlift more Nigerians back home from South Africa, Igbere TV reports.
This comes as Air Peace Airlines, Wednesday, airlifted about 188 Nigerians from South Africa following the xenophobic attacks in that country.
Reacting to the development in a tweet sighted by Igbere TV on Thursday, the outspoken clergyman wrote;
READ MORE
This comes as Air Peace Airlines, Wednesday, airlifted about 188 Nigerians from South Africa following the xenophobic attacks in that country.
Reacting to the development in a tweet sighted by Igbere TV on Thursday, the outspoken clergyman wrote;
READ MORE