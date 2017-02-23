The federal government has summoned the South African ambassador to Nigeria over the recent attacks on Nigerian businesses in South Africa. Junior foreign minister Bukar Ibrahim in a statement said the high commissioner would be "informed of (the) government's concerns on the situation" and asked to ensure action was taken. "The Federal Government of Nigeria strongly urges the South African Government to take all necessary measures to protect the lives and property of foreigners living and working in South Africa," he added in a statement. Last week, over 20 businesses and 12 homes of Nigerians were attacked in several parts of South Africa. DailyMail