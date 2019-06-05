Chinese President Xi Jinping headed for Russia Wednesday to mark a new era of friendship and reinforce economic ties that had benefitted from Moscow’s isolation from the West.
Due to arrive in the early afternoon, Xi will be received with full honours.....
Read more via Capital News – http://bit.ly/2IhW75B
Get more World News
Due to arrive in the early afternoon, Xi will be received with full honours.....
Read more via Capital News – http://bit.ly/2IhW75B
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]