Entertainment Yaay! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Roriguez are engaged – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Entertainer Jennifer Lopez and her beau Alex Rodriguez are engaged. Few weeks after the couple celebrated their 2nd year anniversary, they went on a beach getaway where Alex popped the question.

Jlo and Alex are currently vacationing in Baker’s Bay and Jennifer’s representative, Benny Medina, speaking with People said; ‘They are …



via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2EQVBK8

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[71]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top