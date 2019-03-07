Metro Yahoo boy cuts lover’s tongue after fleecing her N2m – Vanguard News Nigeria

#1
Lagos – The police in Lagos have arrested a self-confessed Yahoo boy (fraudster) for cutting his supposed lover’s tongue in an attempt to kill her after hipnotizing and defrauding her of over N2 million.

Recounting her ordeal on Wednesday in Lagos, the victim said she became hipnotized …



Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2VEaSVr

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top