Metro Yahoo Boy Pours Petrol On Girlfriend And Burns Her For Allegedly Cheating On Him

Victor Orji from Benue state poured petrol on his girlfriend and set her on fire because according to him,she cheated.

The girlfriend sustained 3rd degree burns from the photos i see and it would take a miracle to keep her alive…..

