Victor Orji from Benue state poured petrol on his girlfriend and set her on fire because according to him,she cheated.
The girlfriend sustained 3rd degree burns from the photos i see and it would take a miracle to keep her alive…..
Read more via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2Rwsp33
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The girlfriend sustained 3rd degree burns from the photos i see and it would take a miracle to keep her alive…..
Read more via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2Rwsp33
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[72]