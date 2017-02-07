Amegor Ovenseri has been sentenced to two years in jail for false representation And obtaining by false pretence by a Federal High Court in Edo state. He was arrested with 20 others suspected to be in internet fraud at No. 56 Siloko Road, Benin City, Edo State on 18th of January, 2013 by the men of JTF, 4 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Benin following intelligence report on their involvement in internet scams. The others were charged separately. Amegor was first arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on 21st day of February, 2013 on a two count charge bordering on possession of fraudulent documents containing false pretences and Obtaining by false pretence. Amergor upon arraignment pleaded not guilty to the charge. After diligent prosecution by the EFCC, Justice P. I. Ajoku found Amegor guilty on the two count charge and consequently convicts and sentenced him to . two years imprisonment without an option of fine on each of the charge counts. The sentences are to run concurrently.