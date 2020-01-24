Queen of Soul and international music star, Bukola Elemide, popularly known as Asa has revealed how she was once duped by Yahoo boys.
Speaking in a recent interview with Cool FM’s program #TheRoadShow, she claimed that the Yahoo boys made a mess of her by emptying her …
via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/3aDHozy
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Speaking in a recent interview with Cool FM’s program #TheRoadShow, she claimed that the Yahoo boys made a mess of her by emptying her …
via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/3aDHozy
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[73]