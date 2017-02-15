The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has expressed shock over the death of Hon. Bello Sani representing Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency of Katsina State. In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media & Public Affairs, Mr. Turaki Hassan, Dogara said he is saddened by the sudden death of Hon. Bello whom he described as hardworking, committed and patriotic legislator. “Our late colleague was humane, principled and a cosmopolitan who interacted freely with all members,” the Speaker said. “Our heartfelt condolences goe to his immediate family, government and people of Katsina State and his colleagues and the government and people of Nigeria.” “We pray God to give all of us the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.” Related: Nigerian Lawmaker, Bello Sani Is Dead The late Hon. Bello was a member of the Katsina State House of Assembly before his subsequent election to House of Representatives under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Prior to these, he had been the chairman of Mashi local government. The late Bello attended Mashi Primary School in 1974, Government Day Secondary School Mashi and Hassan Usman Polytechnic, Katsina in 1996. He died at the age of 51, leaving behind his wife and children.