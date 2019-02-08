Politics Yar’Adua wanted me to be president – Atiku – Newtelegraph

#1
Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has told the people of Katsina State to make the dream of late Shehu Musa Yar’Adua who was from the state, come true.

Atiku, who was in the state yesterday in the course of his …



Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2DZ1GVy

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top