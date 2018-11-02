Politics Yari offers N1m reward on every illegal AK-47 rifle – PM NEWS Nigeria

Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara on Thursday announced a reward of N1 million on every illegal AK 47 rifle returned to the state government.

The governor, who announced this at a news conference in Gusau, said the gesture had …



