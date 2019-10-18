Highly talented Nigerian rapper, Ycee features Industry heavyweight, Davido on this outstanding record dubbed “Baseline“.
However, ‘Baseline‘ serves as an appetizer as we await the release of his highly anticipated album …
via Latest Naija Nigerian Music, Songs & Video – Notjustok – https://ift.tt/33BOhg9
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
However, ‘Baseline‘ serves as an appetizer as we await the release of his highly anticipated album …
via Latest Naija Nigerian Music, Songs & Video – Notjustok – https://ift.tt/33BOhg9
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[58]