Entertainment Yemi Alade replies follower who accused her of doing plastic surgery – YabaLeftOnline

#1
A few number of celebrities seems to have mastered the art of dealing with social media trolls… While some choose silence, others use the block button, but a large percentage of them prefer to give it back to trolls in a savage way.

Award winning Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade chose the …



via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2DxKHdY

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[81]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top