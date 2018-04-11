Submit Post Advertise

Discussion in 'Political News' started by siteadmin, Apr 11, 2018 at 1:22 PM. Views count: 1

    Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday, April 10, presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) as the federal ministries of information and culture as well as women affairs brief the council on their activities since November 2015 till today.

    The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting of the council which started at about 11am at the council chamber of the presidential villa would also receive presentations from the ministries of defence and transportation.

    Comments