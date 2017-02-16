A student, simply identified as Garba Sani, has been found dead in an abandoned hostel at Fika Government Secondary School, Potiskum, Potiskum local government area of Yobe state. Daily Trust gathered that the student left class to urinate behind the abandoned structure around 9:00am, but he was found dead later. A teacher in the school, who doesn't want to be named, said the innocent student might have been forcefully dragged into building and murdered. He said that some students claimed that they saw a man suspected to be the killer, who managed to scale the school fence and ran into nearby houses at Garin Maina after he was chased by students. "The students gave him a hot chase but lost him at Garin Maina. Those who saw him at a close range said he resembled an ex-student, but we also learnt that the Army have arrested him,” he said. Police Public Relation officer, Yobe State command, ASP Bulus Ndam, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, saying the student’s corpse was discovered around 9: 30am. He said that a suspect, Adamu Yusuf Kunle was arrested in connection with the murder. "He was seen close to the school fence, shortly after the incident; he is currently under investigation to ascertain whether he is involved in the crime," he said.