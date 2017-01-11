Former Super Eagles skipper Joseph Yobo will be among an expert panel on Super Sport that will analyse the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. Yobo's engagement for the AFCON assignment was confirmed on Super Sports Blitz Twitter handle on Tuesday. Chosen along with Yobo to analyse the 2017 AFCON are former Bafana Bafana striker Benni McCarthy and ex-Ghana and Bayern Munich defender Samuel Kuffour. Also included in the panel are former Uganda and Hearts of Scotland winger David Obua and Zimbabwe midfielder Tinashe Nengomasha who plays for South Africa Premier League team, Bidvest Wits. The 2017 AFCON will kick-off on Saturday, January 14.