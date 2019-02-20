Entertainment Yoruba actors visit Baba Suwe at home following news of his failing health (Photos) – YabaLeftOnline

#1
Yesterday, several Yourba actors including Kunle Afod, Sanyeri, Adekola Tijani and others paid a courtesy visit to the residence of ailing veteran comedian, Baba Suwe after news of his failing health became a social media topic.

Baba Suwe who was earlier reported to have been abandoned by his colleagues welcomed them …



via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2V4ZVvS

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[74]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top