If you dont know who Iya Rainbow is,please get outta this post…..LOL
Actress Idowu Philips (popularly known as Iya Rainbow) recently clocked 76 and in a chat with Saturday Beats, called on the government to put in more efforts at combating the deadly cankerworm called piracy eating up the …
via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2CwTE6l
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Actress Idowu Philips (popularly known as Iya Rainbow) recently clocked 76 and in a chat with Saturday Beats, called on the government to put in more efforts at combating the deadly cankerworm called piracy eating up the …
via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2CwTE6l
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]