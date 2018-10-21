Entertainment Yoruba Actress Iya Rainbow Says She Didnt Expect Being Endorsed At 76 – Stella Dimoko Korkus.com

#1
If you dont know who Iya Rainbow is,please get outta this post…..LOL

Actress Idowu Philips (popularly known as Iya Rainbow) recently clocked 76 and in a chat with Saturday Beats, called on the government to put in more efforts at combating the deadly cankerworm called piracy eating up the …



via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2CwTE6l

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top