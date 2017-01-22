Yoruba leaders under the Yoruba Patriots Movement (YPM) have condemned the rule of Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari. APC elder Chief Bisi Akande and others during the colloquium brushed aside their political differences to declare the ‘existing order’ under President Buhari as unacceptable because it marginalises the South-West in the distribution of political offices and has failed in the provision of infrastructure. With Chief Akande are Senator Femi Lanlehin, a chieftain of Accord Party, Dr Yemi Farounbi (PDP), Dr Frederich Faseun, Leader of Oodua Peoples Congress, Dr Doyin Okupe, Dr. Saka Balogun, Gen Raji Rasaki, Dr. Kunle Olajide and Senator Ayoade Adeseun, Secretary to Oyo State Government, Olalekan Alli, who represented Governor Abiola Ajimobi, a former Super Eagles Coach, Dr Adegboye Onigbinde, a former president of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes ( CCII), Bayo Oyero, a former Chairmen of the Oyo State Universal Education Board ( SUBEB), Dr Busari Adebisi and Dr Soji Adejumo. Olajide said, “Everywhere around us, there is evidence of government failure. Power generation for a population of 170million people is below 2000 megawatts. Inflation rate is all time high at 18 percent while mass unemployment of able-bodied youths is a time bomb waiting to explode. The state of the nation is simply and squarely unacceptable to the Yoruba nation. He added that the colloquium is aimed at deliberating a new agenda for the "Yoruba nation, starting from where we are today, where we want to be and how we want to get to where we want to be.” Okupe called for the implementation of the CONFAB report. Fasheun expressed displeasure at the continued attack of Boko Haram terrorists. chief Akande raised alarm on the extinction of the Yoruba language, and called for South West schools to make it a priority.