  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Metro Yoruba Nation: Controversy as Coutonu court adjourns Sunday Igboho’s trial till today – New Telegraph


K

Kayode Israel

Social Member
Curators
For Sale - One Bedroom Executive Flat - Lagos (NGN37m)
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

Yoruba Nation: Controversy as Coutonu court adjourns Sunday Igboho’s trial till today - New Telegraph

Benin Republic govt’s lawyer keeps mum We’re optimistic-Activist’s counsel Suspense, apprehension and uncertainty, yesterday, trailed the alleged arraignment of the embattled Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho), by the Benin Republic authorities for immigration- related...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 

Similar threads

C
Metro Sunday Igboho: Nobody can stop us from holding Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
487
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
Metro ‘Sunday Igboho Is A Hero’ – Reno Omokri Says As Yoruba Nation Rally Holds In Lagos – Naijaloaded
Replies
0
Views
228
Kayode Israel
K
E
Metro Sunday Igboho: Ooni rallies Yoruba leaders - PM News
Replies
0
Views
483
ese
E
C
Metro Sunday Igboho Suspends Lagos Yoruba Nation Rally – Information Nigeria
Replies
0
Views
244
Chinedu Iroka
C
E
Metro Igboho: Yoruba nation agitators throng Cotonou court, protest in Oyo - The Cable
Replies
0
Views
214
ese
E

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top