Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe (PDP, Abia South) has incurred the wrath of the presidency and spokesperson Garba Shehu after he called on President Muhammadu Buhari to throw in the towel for failing to secure the country like he swore he would. “Nigeria …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/36H6xG6
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/36H6xG6
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[60]