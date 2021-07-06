Chinedu Iroka
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
You can't stampede North to get Presidency — Northern group tells Southern Governors - Vanguard News
The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, has responded to certain issues raised by the Southern Governors Forum, saying while the North may not be opposed to the democratic and credible transfer of power to any competent person from any section of the country, the North will not support power...
www.vanguardngr.com