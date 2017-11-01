A Federal High Court Sitting in Lagos has dismissed an application by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke urging it to compel the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, to bring her back to Nigeria. Diezani had brought the application before the court asking to be brought back to Nigeria to defend a criminal charge bordering on alleged laundering of N450 million. Justice Rilwan Aikawa in a ruling on the issue agreed with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that the application is misconceived and amounts to “a misuse of the court process”.