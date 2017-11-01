Submit Post Advertise

Metro You Cannot Return To Nigeria, Court Throws Out Diezani's Suit

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Nov 1, 2017 at 12:12 PM. Views count: 63

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    A Federal High Court Sitting in Lagos has dismissed an application by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke urging it to compel the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, to bring her back to Nigeria.

    Diezani had brought the application before the court asking to be brought back to Nigeria to defend a criminal charge bordering on alleged laundering of N450 million.

    Justice Rilwan Aikawa in a ruling on the issue agreed with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that the application is misconceived and amounts to “a misuse of the court process”.
     

    Attached Files:

    RemmyAlex, Nov 1, 2017 at 12:12 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Cannot Return Nigeria
    1. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      PHOTOS: 270 Stranded Nigerians Return From Libya

      RemmyAlex, Nov 1, 2017 at 1:26 PM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      0
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 1, 2017 at 1:26 PM
    2. Oluogunjobi
      Metro

      Nnamdi Kanu Is A Christian, Cannot Blaspheme God – IPOB

      Oluogunjobi, Jul 3, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,303
      Oluogunjobi
      Jul 3, 2017
    3. kemi
      Metro

      Why Nnamdi Kanu Cannot Be Re-arrested - IPOB

      kemi, Jul 1, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      2
      Views:
      2,548
      Marcel Uzendu
      Jul 1, 2017
    4. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      APGA Sends Warning To Nnamdi Kanu, 'You Cannot Speak for the Igbo'

      RemmyAlex, Jun 27, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      1,205
      Marcel Uzendu
      Jun 27, 2017
    5. Lequte
      Metro

      Without The Igbos Nigeria Cannot Survive - Femi Aribisala

      Lequte, Jun 15, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      7
      Views:
      1,018
      lampedro chiboyctd
      Jun 15, 2017
    6. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Why Igbos Cannot Leave The North - Ohanaeze Youths

      RemmyAlex, Jun 7, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      3
      Views:
      3,674
      agadi
      Jun 7, 2017
    7. Jules
      Metro

      Sultan of Sokoto - Nigeria Cannot Survive Another Civil War

      Jules, May 4, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      5
      Views:
      582
      ugwuagbo
      May 4, 2017

    Comments