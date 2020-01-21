Politics You cannot withdraw from Akwa Ibom senatorial rerun – INEC tells Akpabio – Legit.ng

Nigeria’s electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rejected the withdrawal from the senatorial rerun by the minister of the Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The rerun for Akwa Ibom North West senatorial district is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 25....

