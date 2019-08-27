Immediate past Senator representing Rivers South East senatorial district, Magnus Ngei Abe, has described as unacceptable, the announcement by the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi on the conduct of congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State.
Amaechi had reportedly …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2ZvPZl4
Get More Nigeria Political News
Amaechi had reportedly …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2ZvPZl4
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[58]