JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics You Have No Right to Announce Rivers APC Congress, Abe Tells Amaechi – Thisdaylive

#1
Immediate past Senator representing Rivers South East senatorial district, Magnus Ngei Abe, has described as unacceptable, the announcement by the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi on the conduct of congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State.

Amaechi had reportedly …

amaechi.JPG

Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2ZvPZl4

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[58]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top