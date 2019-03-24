Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus back in the summer, moving to Turin in a £105million transfer that stunned the footballing world.
Ronaldo was given a Real Madrid shirt after Portugal’s goalless draw with Ukraine on Friday. And the 34-year-old …
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2U8LABM
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Ronaldo was given a Real Madrid shirt after Portugal’s goalless draw with Ukraine on Friday. And the 34-year-old …
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2U8LABM
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[51]