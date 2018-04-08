Submit Post Advertise

Politics You Won't Win Second Term - APC Senator Vows To Block APC Gov's Reelection In Jigawa - Premium Times

Discussion in 'Political News' started by siteadmin, Apr 8, 2018 at 11:52 PM. Views count: 14

Tags:
  1. siteadmin

    siteadmin Administrator

    A serving senator representing Jigawa North-east, Ubale Shitu, has vowed that Governor Abubakar Badaru will not be reelected in next general election due to his alleged graft and favouritism.

    Although both men belong to Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), they are political adversaries.

    Mr Shitu alleged that the governor has turned the state resources into his personal business venture, alleging that he awards contract to “only himself and wives”.


    badaru.jpg


    Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2uWJwRR
    --
    Get More Nigeria Political News
     
    Last edited by a moderator: Apr 9, 2018 at 1:26 AM
    siteadmin, Apr 8, 2018 at 11:52 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Won't Second Term
    1. Samguine
      Politics

      Ekiti 2018: Buhari Won't Rig, But We Will Do Everything To Win Ekiti Election - APC - Premium Times

      Samguine, Mar 20, 2018, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      760
      Samguine
      Mar 20, 2018
    2. Lequte
      Politics

      Fayose Scolds Tiv Farmers, Fulani Herdsmen: I Won't Allow You Turn Ekiti Into a War Zone Like Benue

      Lequte, Jan 18, 2018, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      477
      Lequte
      Jan 18, 2018
    3. Samguine
      Politics

      "I Won't Steal Nigeria's Money; I Pray 5 Times A Day" - President Buhari

      Samguine, Dec 26, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,064
      Samguine
      Dec 26, 2017
    4. Lequte
      Politics

      Ganduje- I Won't Be Surprised If Atiku Snubs PDP For Another Party

      Lequte, Nov 25, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,561
      Lequte
      Nov 25, 2017
    5. Lequte
      Politics

      2018 Budget Won't Be Passed Before March - NASS Spokesman

      Lequte, Nov 23, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      448
      Lequte
      Nov 23, 2017
    6. Lequte
      Politics

      PDP to Obasanjo- We Won't Die If You Don't Return to Us

      Lequte, Oct 19, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      1,003
      kayode ajayi
      Oct 19, 2017
    7. Vunderkind
      Politics

      2015: Chibok Girls, Boko Haram Won't Stop Jonathan from Returning for Second Term - Group

      Vunderkind, Sep 13, 2014, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      984
      Vunderkind
      Sep 13, 2014

    Trending Posts

    How To Apply For Nigerian Army Recruitment Exercise Online
    How To Apply For Nigerian Army Recruitment Exercise Online
    RemmyAlex Apr 9, 2018 at 1:30 AM 1 comments
    10-yr-old miraculously survives after being hacked, dumped in well by Fulani herdsmen - Pulse News
    10-yr-old miraculously survives after being hacked, dumped in well by Fulani herdsmen - Pulse News
    Kayode Falayi Apr 8, 2018 at 9:39 AM 0 comments
    PDP Chieftain Drives His Driver To His Wedding, Donates New Car To Him (Photos) – Nairaland
    PDP Chieftain Drives His Driver To His Wedding, Donates New Car To Him (Photos) – Nairaland
    Samguine Apr 8, 2018 at 7:52 AM 0 comments
    Despite Fayose's Warning, Orji Uzor Kalu Storms Ekiti State [SEE PHOTOS]
    Despite Fayose's Warning, Orji Uzor Kalu Storms Ekiti State [SEE PHOTOS]
    Samguine Apr 8, 2018 at 6:58 PM 0 comments
    APC NEC: Why El-Rufai, Akeredolu, Bello, Others Are Backing Oyegun - The Nation
    APC NEC: Why El-Rufai, Akeredolu, Bello, Others Are Backing Oyegun - The Nation
    Samguine Apr 8, 2018 at 6:49 PM 0 comments

    Comments