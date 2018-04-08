A serving senator representing Jigawa North-east, Ubale Shitu, has vowed that Governor Abubakar Badaru will not be reelected in next general election due to his alleged graft and favouritism.
Although both men belong to Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), they are political adversaries.
Mr Shitu alleged that the governor has turned the state resources into his personal business venture, alleging that he awards contract to “only himself and wives”.
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2uWJwRR
