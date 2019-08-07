JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Young Boko Haram Member Captured, Demonstrates How He Was Taught To Handle Guns – Nairaland

#1
A young bokoharam member that was captured is demonstrating how he has been taught to handle weapons and engage during battle.

Don’t understimate kids like this because if you do,the kid might be the one to send you to the other side of existence with first class ticket. The …


Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2Yq9ED8

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[26]
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top