  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Metro Young Couple fail to show up for their wedding to avoid arrest – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
A Zimbabwean couple, Sisasenkosi Sulu and Mandlenkosi Maphosa, failed to show up for their own wedding ceremony in order to avoid police arrest as the couple are now on the run for allegedly stealing groceries from a supermarket.

According to reports, wedding guests had arrived and were waiting …



Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2NYktTJ

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[67]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top