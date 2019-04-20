Suspected Armed robbers killed a father of three, Godwin Durugo, during a robbery attack at the Ladi-Lak area of Bariga Local government area in Lagos state.
According to reports, the father of three who hails from Imo state, was a motorcycle rider. The robbers in an attempt to steal …
Read more via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2Iv6SUM
Get More Nigeria Metro News
According to reports, the father of three who hails from Imo state, was a motorcycle rider. The robbers in an attempt to steal …
Read more via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2Iv6SUM
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[43]