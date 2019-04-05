Metro Young Girl Badly Injured After A Man Molest Her Over S*x – OluFamous.Com

#1
A 17-year-old girl named Ochanya Samson from Benue state, has been left seriously injured after she was molested and assaulted by a man in Abuja.

According to Bakia Thomas, the teenage girl has gone through pros-titution and r*pe in a bid to survive after it was claimed that her …



Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2HYncxd


Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[7]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top