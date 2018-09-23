Politics Young Nigerian Man Donates His Only Car For Atiku Abubakar Campaign – Naijaloaded

#1
A young Nigerian man who has been identified simply as Jonathan, reportedly donated his only car for campaign outings of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ahead of the 2019 election.

Atiku Abubakar who shared the news on his Twitter page, wrote; onathan …



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2xKFESm

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top