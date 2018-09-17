XXL is reporting that the Cobb County District Attorney, Mike Petchenick, may finally be charging Young Thug and Birdman for the 2015 murder attempt on Lil Wayne.
In case you missed how this all started: Wayne’s tour bus was shot up while he was on tour, and shortly after, Thug’s manager, PeeWee …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2xPgF0Z
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
In case you missed how this all started: Wayne’s tour bus was shot up while he was on tour, and shortly after, Thug’s manager, PeeWee …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2xPgF0Z
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]