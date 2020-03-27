|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Metro NCDC mulls second lockdown after violation of social distancing orders – The Guardian Nigeria News
|Metro News
|0
|Metro Coronavirus: Nigerians flout social distancing as govt eases lockdown – Premium Times Nigerian News
|Metro News
|1
|Metro PHOTOS: Customers defy social distancing at Abuja fish market – Vanguard Nigeria News
|Metro News
|0
|Metro Covid-19: No Social Distancing This Morning In Lagos [PHOTOS] - Twitter
|Metro News
|0
|Metro Three men arrested in Katsina for ''insulting'' President Buhari, Governor Masari on social media - Linda Ikejis Blog
|Metro News
|0
|Similar threads
|Metro NCDC mulls second lockdown after violation of social distancing orders – The Guardian Nigeria News
|Metro Coronavirus: Nigerians flout social distancing as govt eases lockdown – Premium Times Nigerian News
|Metro PHOTOS: Customers defy social distancing at Abuja fish market – Vanguard Nigeria News
|Metro Covid-19: No Social Distancing This Morning In Lagos [PHOTOS] - Twitter
|Metro Three men arrested in Katsina for ''insulting'' President Buhari, Governor Masari on social media - Linda Ikejis Blog