President Buhari in a birthday message to former President Goodluck Jonathan said his humility will continue to resonate and inspire generations of Nigerians.Buhari made the remark today in a special birthday message to his predecessor, who was born in Otuoke, Bayelsa State 62 years ago. In the message signed by special adviser on the media, Femi Adesina said Buhari joined the nation in praying for longer life, good health and more strength for Jonathan to enable him to keep serving the nation.