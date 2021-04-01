Kayode Israel
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Youth recruitment: You’re unfit to be president, Bode George tells Tinubu - New Telegraph
Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has asked former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to forget his presidential ambition following comment he made in Kano about youth employment. He said the comment indicated that Tinubu was...
www.newtelegraphng.com