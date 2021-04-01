In Nigeria News today headlines include
Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News
Links to Top Nigeria News Today
Politics - Youth recruitment: You’re unfit to be president, Bode George tells Tinubu – New Telegraph News
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/youth-recruitment-youre-unfit-to-be-president-bode-george-tells-tinubu/
Politics - Medical Trip: Buhari’s internet savvy, transmitting power to Osinbajo unwarranted— Garba Shehu - Vanguard Newspaper
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/03/medical-trip-buharis-internet-savvy-transmitting-power-to-osinbajo-unwarranted-garba-shehu/
Politics - Nigerians In UAE Are Financing Boko Haram Terrorists – Garba Shehu -Sahara Reporters
http://saharareporters.com/2021/03/31/how-nigerians-uae-are-financing-boko-haram-terrorists-%E2%80%93-presidency
Politics - Easter: We won’t abandon the weak, poor, Buhari assures – New Telegraph News
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/easter-we-wont-abandon-the-weak-poor-buhari-assures/
Politics - NIN Is Not Mandatory for Voter Registration – INEC – Tori News
https://www.tori.ng/news/166782/nin-is-not-mandatory-for-voter-registration-inec.html
