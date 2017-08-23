Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie who had earlier announced his intention to contest the Anambra 2017 Gubernatorial election has disclosed that he'll be running under the banner of the Democratic People’s Congress (DPC). Edochie made the announcement via Instagram. He wrote: ''I cannot thank God enough. Join me in thanking Jehovah Almighty as I picked my nomination form yesterday in Abuja to run for Governor of Anambra State 2017, under the platform of the DEMOCRATIC PEOPLE’S CONGRESS. DPC. I cannot do it alone. I need the support of every well meaning Nigerian who is tired of the old ways. Its a wake up call for the youths, for the masses. I provide myself as a humble servant to wipe away the sorrows of the masses. The revolution has begun. The problems of the people have come to THE LAST BUS STOP!!! www.yuledochieforgovernor.com '' ''My name is Yul Edochie. And I’m running for Governor of Anambra State, 2017 under the platform of the DEMOCRATIC PEOPLE’S CONGRESS. DPC. (moving forward with the people). I’m a good man, with a good heart, with integrity who is touched by the suffering of the masses. I cannot do it alone. I need the support and prayers of every well meaning Nigerian who is tired of the old ways, who wants a better life for the people. Old ways will never open new doors. Always remember that if you are not part of the solution then you are part of the problem. So be part of the solution today. Its time to vote them out. Join the movement today. Www.yuledochieforgovernor.com ''