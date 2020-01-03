One of Nigeria’s most popular and successful actors, Yul Edochie, son of legendary actor, Pete Edochie may have opened a can of worms by his assertion on Twitter a couple of days back....
via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/3bmpvp0
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Edochie tweeted, “ I condemn sex for jobs completely. If na your way, hear this advice. If you promise a girl a job in exchange for sex, once she gives you, make sure you do not fail her. If she swears for you, your own don finish. This matter has wrecked many men, especially Nollywood practitioners.”
via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/3bmpvp0
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[114]