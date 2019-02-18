Abounce was reportedly absent as wife, Yvonne Jegede dedicates son.
This looks like another celebrity couple drama waiting to happen as Yvonne Jegede’s husband, Olakunle ‘Abounce’ Fawole was reportedly absent at son’s dedication....
via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2NaBXfY
