JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment Yvonne Nelson Confirms Break Up With the Father of Her Daughter, Jamie Roberts – Olisa.tv

#1
Yvonne Nelson has broken silence months after rumours surfaced that she had parted way with British photographer-baby daddy, Jamie Roberts.

Speaking with Naa Ashokor of Joy FM, the Ghanaian actress admitted that they did, indeed, split up when the viral story surfaced. And this comes two years after the former couple …

nelson.JPG

via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2Z2e2ri

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top