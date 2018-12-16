Metro Zahra Ahmed Indimi & Husband Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
The couple who tied the knot on this day in 2016 are celebrating their 2nd wedding anniversary today.

Both the President’s daughter, Zahra and her husband both took to their respective instagram pages to wish themselves a happy anniversary.....



Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2SPkZ8z

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[11]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top