The couple who tied the knot on this day in 2016 are celebrating their 2nd wedding anniversary today.
Both the President’s daughter, Zahra and her husband both took to their respective instagram pages to wish themselves a happy anniversary.....
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2SPkZ8z
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Both the President’s daughter, Zahra and her husband both took to their respective instagram pages to wish themselves a happy anniversary.....
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2SPkZ8z
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[11]