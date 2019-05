Mr. Habib Aliyu, the father of Zainab Aliyu says a very big "thank you" to all Nigerians for their support morally, financially and for their prayers and also President Buhari and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Hon Abike Dabiri .Gistvic Reports. …Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2WoaGuc Get More Nigeria Metro News